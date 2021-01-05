Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $402.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFX. BidaskClub upgraded Teleflex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE:TFX opened at $403.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.72. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $412.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $477,382.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 32,067 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,556,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

