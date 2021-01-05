Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Danske upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 140,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 123.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3,348.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth about $112,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

