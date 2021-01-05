Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 8,304 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,396% compared to the typical volume of 555 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 140,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 123.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3,348.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth about $112,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $12.61.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ERIC. Societe Generale raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Danske raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

