Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Shares Up 24.1%

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s stock price shot up 24.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.92. 12,984,166 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 7,789,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.61).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Teligent stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of Teligent at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teligent Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

