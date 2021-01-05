Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Telkonet shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 1,670,348 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter. Telkonet had a negative return on equity of 101.91% and a negative net margin of 24.88%.

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

