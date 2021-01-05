Tellor (TRB) Achieves Market Cap of $34.05 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Tellor has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $34.05 million and $39.26 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for approximately $20.85 or 0.00061050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00028674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00120011 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.96 or 0.00240036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.32 or 0.00492962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00049714 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00259083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017620 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor’s total supply is 1,719,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,633,685 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.