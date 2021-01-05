Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.28

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 338283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TME shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

