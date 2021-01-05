Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.27% from the company’s current price.
THC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.59.
Shares of THC stock opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.85, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $42.78.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,324,806.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 4,100 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $168,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,823.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock valued at $69,815,762 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $24,510,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 403.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 278,850 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 134.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 69,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 269,095 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 592,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 265,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 45.4% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 841,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 262,569 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
