Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.27% from the company’s current price.

THC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

Shares of THC stock opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.85, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $42.78.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,324,806.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 4,100 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $168,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,823.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock valued at $69,815,762 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $24,510,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 403.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 278,850 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 134.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 69,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 269,095 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 592,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 265,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 45.4% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 841,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 262,569 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

