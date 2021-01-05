Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.22 Billion

Analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will post sales of $4.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.44 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $14.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.83 billion to $15.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.65 billion to $18.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

TEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65. The company has a market cap of $627.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.91.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 8,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $84,319.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 424,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $4,675,396.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,593,548 shares of company stock worth $17,127,803. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEN. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Tenneco by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 481,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Tenneco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 481,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

