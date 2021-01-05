TENT Price Hits $0.0391 on Exchanges (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, TENT has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $70,138.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0391 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00029683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00121018 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.52 or 0.00244648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00504064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00266237 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017951 BTC.

About TENT

TENT’s total supply is 31,558,280 coins and its circulating supply is 31,481,188 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

TENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

