Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.78

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.78 and traded as high as $22.59. Teradata shares last traded at $22.23, with a volume of 1,629,977 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Teradata by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter.

Teradata Company Profile (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

