Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TER. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company.

In other Teradyne news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $1,351,184.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,378,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,223 shares of company stock valued at $33,513,928 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $119.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $123.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.01.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

