Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.07

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.07 and traded as high as $15.27. Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 1,054,909 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGZ. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$20.25 to C$28.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$21.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 150.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teranga Gold Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

