Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) Trading 11.4% Higher

Teranga Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:TGCDF)’s stock price traded up 11.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. 28,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 40,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Teranga Gold from $22.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Teranga Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Teranga Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teranga Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

