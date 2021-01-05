Ternio Hits Market Capitalization of $4.14 Million (TERN)

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Ternio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitForex and Stellarport. In the last week, Ternio has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. Ternio has a total market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $24,293.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00027980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00117078 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00261382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.38 or 0.00484007 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00049803 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00254225 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017322 BTC.

Ternio Token Profile

Ternio’s genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 899,921,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,914,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ternio is www.ternio.io . The official message board for Ternio is medium.com/@ternio . Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ternio

Ternio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ternio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

