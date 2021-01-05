Ternium (NYSE:TX) Trading 5.7% Higher

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)’s share price traded up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.32 and last traded at $31.06. 526,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 482,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.21.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.71%. Ternium’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ternium by 84.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

