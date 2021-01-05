TerraCredit (CREDIT) Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last Week

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $122,024.11 and $85,164.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 114.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraCredit Coin Trading

TerraCredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.