TerraKRW (KRT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.71 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. TerraKRW has a market cap of $62.23 million and $1.71 million worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00027658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00116577 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.00260264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.60 or 0.00478203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00049842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00249622 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017399 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s total supply is 66,888,223,510 coins and its circulating supply is 66,887,494,401 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

TerraKRW Coin Trading

TerraKRW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.