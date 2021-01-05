TerraUSD Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.97 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $185.31 million and $7.97 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005164 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001486 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005621 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000203 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000919 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 135.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000729 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 185,483,180 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

TerraUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

