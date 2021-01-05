Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TBNK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 156,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,494 shares during the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.59. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $16.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.32%.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

