Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.16

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.16 and traded as high as $24.35. Territorial Bancorp shares last traded at $23.84, with a volume of 14,072 shares.

TBNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The stock has a market cap of $226.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 7.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 156,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

