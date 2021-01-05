Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Underperform”

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $340.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 54.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.36.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $9.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $739.75. The stock had a trading volume of 874,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,367,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $701.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,923.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $744.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $604.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total value of $4,246,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,680 shares of company stock valued at $89,452,832. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Tesla by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.