Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $340.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $385.00. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential downside of 53.41% from the company’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.20.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $729.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,900.44, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $604.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.38. Tesla has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $744.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total value of $557,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,379,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,680 shares of company stock valued at $89,452,832. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

