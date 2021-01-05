Tether (USDT) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Tether token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC on major exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion and approximately $104.22 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00030070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00126971 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00253942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.25 or 0.00521944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00277184 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018092 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00052531 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 22,783,323,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,816,136,250 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.