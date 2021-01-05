Tether (USDT) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, Tether has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Tether token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC on major exchanges. Tether has a total market cap of $22.15 billion and approximately $97.88 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00120556 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00269147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00494250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00049745 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00259192 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017517 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00049505 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 22,983,323,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,120,802,761 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

