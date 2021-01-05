Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.50

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.50 and last traded at $60.11, with a volume of 10290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.68.

Several research analysts have commented on TCBI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $267.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. Research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,344,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

