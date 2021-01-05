Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Trading 5% Higher

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.71 and last traded at $19.56. 208,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 225,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Textainer Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.57.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 315,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 35,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Textainer Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 19,293 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Textainer Group by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 30,446 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Textainer Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 295,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.
