Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Trading 5% Higher

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.71 and last traded at $19.56. 208,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 225,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Textainer Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 315,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 35,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Textainer Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 19,293 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Textainer Group by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 30,446 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Textainer Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 295,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

