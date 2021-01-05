Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $2.35 on Top Exchanges

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and $367.30 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.35 or 0.00006904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 755,888,585 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

