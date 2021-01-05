TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$64.74 and last traded at C$65.34. 158,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 348,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$65.53.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFII. CIBC lifted their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Cormark lifted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company has a market cap of C$6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 17.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$66.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.16.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

