The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Reduced by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,583,015,000 after acquiring an additional 854,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The Allstate by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,525,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,952,000 after purchasing an additional 139,800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in The Allstate by 8.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,161,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 239,899 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Allstate by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,257,000 after purchasing an additional 804,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,325,000 after purchasing an additional 267,571 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,691. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.27.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

