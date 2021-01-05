The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.80

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.80 and traded as high as $68.36. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) shares last traded at $67.72, with a volume of 7,114,198 shares changing hands.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$71.70 price objective (up previously from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.38.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.80. The stock has a market cap of C$82.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.78.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.62 billion. Research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.9999996 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.