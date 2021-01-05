The Brighton Pier Group PLC (PIER.L) (LON:PIER) Shares Gap Down to $31.00

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (PIER.L) (LON:PIER)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.00, but opened at $29.50. The Brighton Pier Group PLC (PIER.L) shares last traded at $29.70, with a volume of 6,336 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.94. The firm has a market cap of £11.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 33.49.

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (PIER.L) Company Profile (LON:PIER)

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including 2 arcades and 18 funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities. It also operates and manages 12 premium bars under the Embargo Republica, Lola Lo, Po Na Na, Le Fez, Lowlander, Smash, and Coalition names; and operates 8 indoor mini golf sites at high footfall retail and leisure centers.

