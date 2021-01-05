The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Price Up 5.1%

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.61 and last traded at $30.14. Approximately 519,688 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 430,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

BKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised The Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. As a group, analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.52%. This is an increase from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.07%.

In other The Buckle news, VP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,872.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,505.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,088 shares of company stock worth $2,522,962 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The Buckle by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Buckle during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in The Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Buckle Company Profile (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

