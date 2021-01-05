The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.59

Shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.59 and traded as high as $28.87. The China Fund shares last traded at $28.87, with a volume of 24,293 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1502 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th.
About The China Fund (NYSE:CHN)
The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.