The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.59

Shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.59 and traded as high as $28.87. The China Fund shares last traded at $28.87, with a volume of 24,293 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1502 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHN. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The China Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in The China Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in The China Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The China Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 65,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter.

About The China Fund (NYSE:CHN)

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

