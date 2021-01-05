The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. United Bank boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 53,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,700 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 108,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 79,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.29. 272,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,999,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

