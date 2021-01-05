The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.18. 18,003,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,924,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average is $49.71. The firm has a market cap of $224.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

