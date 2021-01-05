The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.56

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.56 and traded as high as $21.79. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 11,460 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth about $506,000.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV)

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

