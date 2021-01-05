The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.47

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.47 and traded as high as $8.74. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 11,530 shares traded.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%.
About The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
