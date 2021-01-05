The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) a €10.50 Price Target

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) received a €10.50 ($12.35) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.47% from the stock’s previous close.

ENI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.13 ($10.75).

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €8.44 ($9.92) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 1 year high of €14.40 ($16.94).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

