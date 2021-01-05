The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 140166 assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Shares of DASH traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,626. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $135.38 and a 1-year high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

