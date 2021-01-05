The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Sell

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.41.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $109.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 21.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,545,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,094 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 590.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,771,000 after purchasing an additional 545,917 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,138,000 after purchasing an additional 203,746 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3,637.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 190,219 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 261.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 179,053 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

