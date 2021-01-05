The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) to Neutral

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $42.00 to $44.67 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.39.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $52.67.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $883.30 million for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,394,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

