Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s (RDSB) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RDSB. CSFB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,791.02 ($23.40).

Get Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) alerts:

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) stock opened at GBX 1,289.80 ($16.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 52 week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,342.50 ($30.60). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,285.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,133.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.80 billion and a PE ratio of -6.00.

In related news, insider Ann Godbehere bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99).

About Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.