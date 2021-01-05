The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.14

Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.14 and traded as high as $32.81. The Gorman-Rupp shares last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 46,084 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub raised The Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get The Gorman-Rupp alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.13 million, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.60.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $88.98 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from The Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

In other news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $53,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Angela M. Morehead sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $51,014.38. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 501 shares in the company, valued at $17,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Gorman-Rupp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Gorman-Rupp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in The Gorman-Rupp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.