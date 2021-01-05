The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.92

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and traded as high as $5.18. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 61,678 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBA. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter worth $124,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 49.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter worth $239,000.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

