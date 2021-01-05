The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 3.0% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $20,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HD. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.71.

The Home Depot stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.05. 3,759,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,853. The company has a market cap of $286.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

