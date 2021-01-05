The Ince Group plc (INCE.L) (LON:INCE) Shares Gap Up to $47.00

The Ince Group plc (INCE.L) (LON:INCE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.00, but opened at $50.00. The Ince Group plc (INCE.L) shares last traded at $48.70, with a volume of 689,778 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.18. The stock has a market cap of £32.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.61.

The Ince Group plc (INCE.L) Company Profile (LON:INCE)

The Ince Group plc provides legal and professional services to businesses and high net worth individuals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company provides law practices; corporate tax consultancy to the oil and gas industry; technology solutions for the legal and professional services market; accounting, financial, consulting, and management services; and investment advice and ongoing investment management services.

