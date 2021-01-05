The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.32

Shares of The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Japan Steel Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 1.09.

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Industrial Machinery Products, Steel and Energy Products, and Other Businesses segments. It offers monobloks rotor shafts for power generators; shell flanges for nuclear reactor pressure vessels; turbine castings for thermal power plants; clad steel plates and pipes; high alloy and stainless steel, and Ni-based alloy products; forged steel rolls for steel mills; forged and cast steel products, steel plates, and pressure vessels for use in chemical and petrochemical industries, and other industrial machineries; and pressure vessels maintenance and inspection services for pressure vehicles.

