The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

KHC traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $33.40. 252,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,162,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of -83.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

