The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Acquired by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,078 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises 1.5% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 89,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 695,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.41. 7,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,130. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 1.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSXMA. CSFB upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,737,621.20. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $13,675,726.08.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

